Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

