Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,640 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.80. 206,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

