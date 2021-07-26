Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 309,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

