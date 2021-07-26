Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,218.29. 8,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,680. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,252.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

