Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $247,033.47 and $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.01304934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00073766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.