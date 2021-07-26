Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.80 ($6.82) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.77).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK remained flat at $€5.45 ($6.41) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.20.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.