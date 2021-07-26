Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.45 ($6.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.20.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

