Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €139.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €145.50 ($171.18).

Shares of EPA ML traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €138.00 ($162.35). 306,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €131.37.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

