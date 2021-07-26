Comparing Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 28.69% 52.77% 19.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hywin and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $181.49 million 1.09 $14.99 million N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 14.46 $98.02 million $2.73 34.12

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

