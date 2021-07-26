Comparing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.37 $1.12 million $0.07 46.00 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 417.57 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -88.56

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

