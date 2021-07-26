COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.20. 262,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

