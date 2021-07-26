CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €69.25 ($81.47). The stock had a trading volume of 60,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.19. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12-month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.87.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.