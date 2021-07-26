Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

