Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Conduent worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

