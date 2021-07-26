Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $188.27 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $188.27 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.41 or 0.05979155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.50 or 0.01293313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00351193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00129803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00589901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00350656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00272479 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 859,555,303 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

