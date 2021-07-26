Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.12% of Conn’s worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $675.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

