ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

