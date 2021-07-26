ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

