Continental Resources (CLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

