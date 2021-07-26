Contrasting Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.82%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $34.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.30 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.09 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.89 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.39

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.