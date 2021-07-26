ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.00

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 104677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

CTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

