Convergence (CONV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Convergence has a market cap of $21.90 million and $1.62 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,789,266 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

