Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Copa worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Copa by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

CPA stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

