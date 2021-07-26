CorionX (CORX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $644,162.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $244,772.75 and approximately $644,162.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,820,733 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.