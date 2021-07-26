Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $28.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $65.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $149.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$680.00.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$526.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$553.24. The company has a market cap of C$13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$346.84 and a 12-month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

