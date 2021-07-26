Cormark Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$24.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.10.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.46. 93,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,929. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.87. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,226,596.93. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.