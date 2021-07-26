Cormark Reiterates C$25.50 Price Target for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a C$25.50 price target by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.87.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.