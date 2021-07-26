Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

