Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the average daily volume of 232 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 18,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

