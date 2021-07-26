Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Cap of $23.91 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Cortex has a market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00813387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,967,589 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

