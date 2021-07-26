Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.31 on Monday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

