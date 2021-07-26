Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

COST stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.74. 49,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $423.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

