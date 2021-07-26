Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.70

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

