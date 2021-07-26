Covesting Market Capitalization Achieves $8.24 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $173,261.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.