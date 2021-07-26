Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,275 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $966.10. 533,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $892.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

