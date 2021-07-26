Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRARY. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

