Credits (CS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $311,418.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 18% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $311,418.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

