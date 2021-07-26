CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.