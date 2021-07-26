Critical Comparison: PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 3 9 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,334.31% Deutsche Post 5.55% 26.63% 7.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.14 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.90

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats PreveCeutical Medical on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company also develops a range of medicinal cannabis-based products. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

