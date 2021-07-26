CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of -370.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

