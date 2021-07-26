Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.94 or 0.01176027 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

