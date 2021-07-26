Crust Network Price Hits $26.45 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Crust Network has a market cap of $47.64 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.45 or 0.00066686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

