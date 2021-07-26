CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $16.96 or 0.00045755 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.44 million and $9,938.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.24 or 0.99972483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00068483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

