CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Hits $9.92 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $139.74 or 0.00375289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $98.14 million and $9.92 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 314.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00108038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.09 or 1.00061260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00828257 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.