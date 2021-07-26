Cryptonovae Price Up 3% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $865,404.38 and approximately $265,421.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00135422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.05 or 0.99382125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.14 or 0.00825967 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,078,043 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

