Cryptopay Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $81.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

