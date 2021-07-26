CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $623,902.94 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $623,902.94 and $102,927.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,009 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

