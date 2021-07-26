CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches Market Cap of $325,529.89

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $325,529.89 and $12.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022642 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

