CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,774,000. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 648,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

