CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,912 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,847,000. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.73 on Monday, hitting $2,771.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,776.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.